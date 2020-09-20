Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,555,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

