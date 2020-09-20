Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $589.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

