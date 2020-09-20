Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) to post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc purchased 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $126,553.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 105,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,553 and have sold 45,593 shares valued at $2,083,095. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.36. 977,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -1.61. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

