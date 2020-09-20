Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%.

OFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $858,075.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,887,000 after purchasing an additional 315,971 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,355,000 after buying an additional 2,157,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,650,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,478,000 after buying an additional 187,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.