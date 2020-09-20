Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.95. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Essent Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

