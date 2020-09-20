Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 1,632,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

