Zacks: Brokerages Expect Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Territorial Bancorp’s earnings. Territorial Bancorp posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Territorial Bancorp.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBNK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 93,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,815. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

