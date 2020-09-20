Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Get KT alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded KT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.05.

KT stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. KT has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KT by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KT by 87.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in KT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 14.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 12.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KT (KT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.