Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PROG. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Progenity in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Progenity stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Progenity has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($5.28). The business had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $58,869,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $2,475,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $2,148,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,688,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

