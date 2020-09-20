Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.75 price target for the company.

RF Industries stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 million, a P/E ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $55,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in RF Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 400.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

