Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

KALV stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.44.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 734,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.