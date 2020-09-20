Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MFGP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.

MFGP opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.