Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $200,482.64 and approximately $587.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00238302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.01412414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00214160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

