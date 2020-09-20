Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Z stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 50,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $4,166,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 37,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $3,296,717.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,585,622 shares of company stock worth $197,675,370. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,696,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,028 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,674,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

