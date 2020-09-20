ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27,913.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $2.01 million and $27,913.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00235314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00089734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.01416637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00214320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000708 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,371,080 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

