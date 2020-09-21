$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. GrowGeneration also reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

GRWG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,367,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.45 million, a PE ratio of 798.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

