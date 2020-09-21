$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Enerpac Tool Group had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $101.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 1,307,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., doing business as Enerpac Tool Group, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

