-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,301. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

