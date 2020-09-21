-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 159,313.63%.

NASDAQ BLU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,353. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

