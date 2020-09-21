-$0.18 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.07). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OII. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 255,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 464,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 314,003 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 942,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $414.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

