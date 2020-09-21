$0.25 EPS Expected for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. BG Staffing posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BG Staffing.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million. BG Staffing had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.86%.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 98,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,633. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BG Staffing has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BG Staffing (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.