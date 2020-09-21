$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Terreno Realty also reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.64. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 342,223 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

