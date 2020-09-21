$0.38 EPS Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 191.18%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

CQP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. 13,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,737. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

