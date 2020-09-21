$0.57 EPS Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBSI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 404,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $855.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.