$0.76 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $911,346.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $197,620.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,079 shares of company stock worth $1,297,162 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in MYR Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in MYR Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 178,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

MYRG stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $35.84. 235,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,838. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $598.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

