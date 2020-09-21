0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.0862 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $494,740.52 and approximately $1.68 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.04346044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034192 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

