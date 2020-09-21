1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLWS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FLWS opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.51. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $112,852.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,813 shares in the company, valued at $37,526,142.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,190.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688 in the last ninety days. 62.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

