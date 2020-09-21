3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 727,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 125,617 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,601,385 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 367,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,283 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 3,728,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,553. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $644.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

