A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Raised to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of AOS opened at $53.24 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

