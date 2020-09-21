Aave (LEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $735.30 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Aave token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00005150 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BiteBTC, Alterdice and Kyber Network. Aave has a market capitalization of $735.30 million and approximately $109.74 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aave has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044421 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.04435004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009120 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00057196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034411 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

LEND is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Binance, Bibox, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, ABCC, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.