Abyss Token (ABYSS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $92,686.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $92,686.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges including ZBG, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.41 or 0.04423427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034376 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, BitForex, Bilaxy, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, YoBit, ZBG and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.