Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $269.00 at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $247.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.04.

Accenture stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.18. 3,676,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,500. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The firm has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 805.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture by 280.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 153,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 998,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

