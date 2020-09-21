Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACHV. ValuEngine downgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

ACHV opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12. Equities analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $1,452,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

