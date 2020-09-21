Actinium Achieves Market Capitalization of $212,332.08 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $212,332.08 and $440,707.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,387,100 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

