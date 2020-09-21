AdEx Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.41 or 0.04423427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034376 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

