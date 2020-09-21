Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,265.43 ($29.60).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of ADM stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,818 ($36.82). The stock had a trading volume of 897,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,604. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,762 ($36.09). The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,608.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,350.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) per share. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.15%.

In other news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total transaction of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total transaction of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

