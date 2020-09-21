ADOCIA/S’s (ADOCY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADOCIA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of ADOCIA/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

ADOCY stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.63. ADOCIA/S has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

