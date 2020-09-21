Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.31.
AGLE opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $351.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 119,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,015,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.
