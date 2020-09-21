Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.31.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

AGLE opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $351.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 119,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,015,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.