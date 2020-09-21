aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.91 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. aelf has a total market cap of $60.91 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042475 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.73 or 0.04395510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009134 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00056854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034337 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

