Aeon Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Aeon has a market cap of $6.17 million and $4,152.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00861300 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002278 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

