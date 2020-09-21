Aeternity (AE) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, CoinBene and Bithumb. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $41.63 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 366,717,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,897,036 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OOOBTC, Crex24, LATOKEN, Bithumb, DragonEX, Zebpay, ZB.COM, OKEx, Radar Relay, BigONE, CoinBene, Koinex, Gate.io, Tokenomy, IDAX, Binance, HADAX, OTCBTC, Mercatox, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Liqui and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

