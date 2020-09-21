Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Securities raised Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

AGYS stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $604.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. Research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 72.4% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,457 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 570.3% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 502,917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Agilysys by 116.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Agilysys by 196.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 302,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth $4,587,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

