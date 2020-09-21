Aion (AION) One Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Aion has a total market cap of $42.09 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. In the last week, Aion has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00239577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00089216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.01413357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00216703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 458,590,011 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Radar Relay, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Ethfinex, BitForex, Binance, RightBTC, Kucoin, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Koinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

