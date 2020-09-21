Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.45 ($91.12).

Airbus stock opened at €68.60 ($80.71) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.71.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

