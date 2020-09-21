AirSwap Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044562 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042515 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.04431408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00034376 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

