Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALXN. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.00.

ALXN stock opened at $113.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $121.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

