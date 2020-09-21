Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.30). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($3.19). The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million.

BLI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,200. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $77.99.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.