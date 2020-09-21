Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 8,477,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.