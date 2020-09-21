Analysts Expect Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Equitrans Midstream reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equitrans Midstream.

NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,267,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

