Analysts Expect Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Equitrans Midstream reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equitrans Midstream.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,267,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.