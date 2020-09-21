Analysts Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Luminex reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $9,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $258,206.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,090,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,397 shares of company stock worth $24,519,194. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 15.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Luminex by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Luminex by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Luminex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Luminex stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 850,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,369. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

